We are a month away from the 2019 NFL Draft and the Miami Dolphins head into the draft with such uncertainty and many glaring needs throughout. Free agency didn’t exactly start off with a splash (as expected) with the frugal spending and unloading of bad contracts. Many wonder what exactly will they do with the 13th pick, do they trade it? Draft the best player available? Or possibly draft the next franchise QB (fingers crossed)? However, history has shown success drafting at the 13th spot nailing the pick 2 of the 3 times Miami has selected 13th overall in the past, with AJ Duhe and Laremy Tunsil.

I think the focus should be on building the trenches and selecting the best available player at the defensive line position. With the departures of Wake, Branch, Hayes and the possibility of losing Quinn via trade or being released shows a very thin and unproven defensive front unit. Past years have shown disappointment at pressuring the quarterback and the ability to stop the run. Also keep in mind some names to look out for during the draft such as edge rushers Josh Allen of Kentucky , Clelin Ferrell of Clemson or defensive tackles Quinnen Williams of Alabama and Houston’s DT Ed Oliver. They are all presumed to be off the board by the time Miami makes a pick but if one so happens to fall they must jump on that player. Therefore it’ll be interesting to see what Chris Grier does with the pick. I really expect the Dolphins to select an offensive or defensive linemen in round 1 as the depth at those spots are plentiful.

With the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins select _____.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE