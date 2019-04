Sam and Chris take some time to size up the rest of the AFC East in this episode of Perfectville. For some, the Bills and Jets have surpassed the Dolphins. Others say that New England is still the team to beat. Perfectville takes a look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses and where does each team truly stand going into the 2019 NFL Draft?

