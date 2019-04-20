Josh & Aaron are back to talk about the Dolphins picking up Laremy Tunsil’s fifth year option. Then, the Brain breaks down what he sees as the most likely scenarios for the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft and the guys discuss whether or not it’s a good idea to trade up or down. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
