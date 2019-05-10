On today’s show Tom is joined by NFL Reporter Brandon Howard to talk about all of the latest Miami Dolphins news including the Jordan Mills signing and the Xavien Howard contract extension.
(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)
ITUNES: CLICK HERE
GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE
YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.