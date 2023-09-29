In the 1990s, there was never a bigger game on the Dolphins’ schedule than the annual visit to Buffalo to take on the Bills. After a long break with both teams mired in mediocrity, we have again arrived at a time when the biggest dates on the teams’ calendars at their clashes with one another. The first of these meetings in the 2023 season takes place this Sunday in Orchard Park. But with the Dolphins being among the hottest teams in the NFL and the Bills picking up a Week 1 division loss to the Jets, the pressure is almost entirely on Buffalo to avoid a defeat which would see them fall to 0-2 in the division and two games behind Miami.

Can the Dolphins keep their explosive start to the season on offense going? Can the Dolphins slow down Josh Allen and a Buffalo offense that is high-powered in its own right? Aaron and Josh are here to break it down on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

