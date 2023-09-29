Tua Tagovailoa has received the 2nd most positive reaction as a QB after the Week 3 performances. Tua has a positivity rating of 29% – the 2nd highest in the NFL!
BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence, to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.
Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media from Week 3:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Positive Rating
|1
|Jordan Love
|35.80%
|2
|Tua Tagovailoa
|29%
|3
|Jared Goff
|27.50%
|4
|Derek Carr
|26.90%
|5
|C.J. Stroud
|26.60%
|6
|Justin Herbert
|25.20%
|7
|Patrick Mahomes
|25.10%
|8
|Brock Purdy
|25.10%
|9
|Joshua Dobbs
|24.20%
|10
|Lamar Jackson
|24.10%
|11
|Mac Jones
|23.70%
|12
|Baker Mayfield
|23.20%
|13
|Josh Allen
|22.90%
|14
|Sam Howell
|21.40%
|15
|Trevor Lawrence
|21.10%
|16
|Geno Smith
|20.60%
|17
|Desmond Ridder
|20.50%
|18
|Anthony Ricahrdson
|20.10%
|19
|Dak Prescott
|20%
|20
|Daniel Jones
|19.20%
|21
|Kirk Cousins
|19%
|22
|Jalen Hurts
|18.70%
|23
|Kenny Pickett
|18.70%
|24
|Justin Fields
|17.90%
|25
|Matthew Stafford
|17.60%
|26
|Ryan Tannehill
|16.90%
|27
|Joe Burrow
|15.60%
|28
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|15.20%
|29
|Deshaun Watson
|15%
|30
|Russell Wilson
|13%
|31
|Bryce Young
|12.70%
|32
|Zach Wilson
|12.50%