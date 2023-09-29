Tua Tagovailoa has received the 2nd most positive reaction as a QB after the Week 3 performances. Tua has a positivity rating of 29% – the 2nd highest in the NFL!

BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence, to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.

Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media from Week 3: