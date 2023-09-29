Tua Tagovailoa has received the 2nd most positive reaction as a QB after the Week 3 performances. Tua has a positivity rating of 29% – the 2nd highest in the NFL!

BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence, to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.

Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media from Week 3:

Rank Player Name Positive Rating
1 Jordan Love 35.80%
2 Tua Tagovailoa 29%
3 Jared Goff 27.50%
4 Derek Carr 26.90%
5 C.J. Stroud 26.60%
6 Justin Herbert 25.20%
7 Patrick Mahomes 25.10%
8 Brock Purdy 25.10%
9 Joshua Dobbs 24.20%
10 Lamar Jackson 24.10%
11 Mac Jones 23.70%
12 Baker Mayfield 23.20%
13 Josh Allen 22.90%
14 Sam Howell 21.40%
15 Trevor Lawrence 21.10%
16 Geno Smith 20.60%
17 Desmond Ridder 20.50%
18 Anthony Ricahrdson 20.10%
19 Dak Prescott 20%
20 Daniel Jones 19.20%
21 Kirk Cousins 19%
22 Jalen Hurts 18.70%
23 Kenny Pickett 18.70%
24 Justin Fields 17.90%
25 Matthew Stafford 17.60%
26 Ryan Tannehill 16.90%
27 Joe Burrow 15.60%
28 Jimmy Garoppolo 15.20%
29 Deshaun Watson 15%
30 Russell Wilson 13%
31 Bryce Young 12.70%
32 Zach Wilson 12.50%