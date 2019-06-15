The Miami Dolphins are currently competing in a league-wide competition as part of the NFL’s 100th season called The Huddle for 100. The Huddle for 100 encourages volunteering in your local community and sharing the experience on social media. And your efforts along with the efforts of other Miami Dolphins fans across the nation, the goal is to reach 100 million minutes of volunteering time among Miami Dolphins fans, players, and staff!

And participating in this great cause is super easy, just follow these three simple rules below…

Post about your Volunteer Efforts on Twitter or Instagram Tag @NFL and use the hashtag #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Make sure your account is Public to receive credit

To learn more about the Huddle for 100 and track where the Miami Dolphins rank CLICK HERE. Below are some examples of Dolphins fans and players volunteering as part of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100

Always feels good to give back to the community…. Always! Got to help paint and landscape a strong Cancer Fighter’s home today #DolphinsHuddlefor100 @nfl @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/rgx1pWjvnZ — Nik Needham (@NikNeedham5) June 11, 2019

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE