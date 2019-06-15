The Miami Dolphins are currently competing in a league-wide competition as part of the NFL’s 100th season called The Huddle for 100. The Huddle for 100 encourages volunteering in your local community and sharing the experience on social media. And your efforts along with the efforts of other Miami Dolphins fans across the nation, the goal is to reach 100 million minutes of volunteering time among Miami Dolphins fans, players, and staff!
And participating in this great cause is super easy, just follow these three simple rules below…
- Post about your Volunteer Efforts on Twitter or Instagram
- Tag @NFL and use the hashtag #DolphinsHuddlefor100
- Make sure your account is Public to receive credit
To learn more about the Huddle for 100 and track where the Miami Dolphins rank CLICK HERE. Below are some examples of Dolphins fans and players volunteering as part of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100
Fun time volunteering this weekend! #DolphinsHuddleFor100 @NFL pic.twitter.com/gVGti2ZoZ0
Incredible experience gained from giving back to the community. #DolphinsHuddlefor100 @nfl pic.twitter.com/c5NHH9CCP5
#Dolphinshuddlefor100 @NFL pic.twitter.com/GI7Izrh9GP
Joining @MiamiDolphins #FootballUnites partner @missioncontinue volunteering at Tropical Park this AM! #DolphinsHuddleFor100 @NFL pic.twitter.com/B8iqr6m37V
Always feels good to give back to the community…. Always! Got to help paint and landscape a strong Cancer Fighter’s home today #DolphinsHuddlefor100 @nfl @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/rgx1pWjvnZ
.@MiamiDolphins rookies and staff packing hygiene kits that will be delivered to @No1isHomeless #greatplacetowork #FootballUnites @NFL #DolphinsHuddleFor100 pic.twitter.com/MAZ0zUQqaJ
An honor to work with @Rebldgtogthr, @TackleCancer, and @browardsheriff to help make Ms. Mackeroy’s day just a little bit easier!!@MiamiDolphins @NFL #DolphinsHuddleFor100 pic.twitter.com/Vbv9pMstoN
#DolphinsHuddleFor100 @NFL pic.twitter.com/N1hbCOfECi
