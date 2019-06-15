A former Miami Dolphins player has knocked up Tiger Woods’ ex-wife. A running back with more career arrests than touchdowns is in the running to be a contributing player for the 2019-2020 Miami Dolphins, and Josh Rosen still sucks.

Plus, Sam and Chris discuss how their fandom has changed over the years. What aspects of the game do they no longer care for? What activities have become more relevant for them as they get older? And of course…listener reviews are read, as usual.

