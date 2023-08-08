On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show talking about Miami’s first depth chart of the season and what were two things that jumped off the page and stood out on it. Mike also had a full rundown and recap of today’s Dolphins’ Joint Practice with the Atlanta Falcons. Which players stepped up and had nice days, and which players struggled a little bit? Plus, he has the latest injury report with the status of a few key Dolphins players. And in the commentary portion of today’s show, Mike shared his thoughts on Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg’s status as “starters” on Miami’s offensive line and why this experiment of them starting again in 2023 is quickly unraveling as both have struggled mightily in training camp early on and are showing that nothing has changed with either of them in regards to their play on the field. What should Miami do at this point with their offensive line? Mike has some ideas.—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



