The Miami Dolphins fired their offensive line coach Pat Flaherty on Monday afternoon. The reason given was Flaherty was having trouble implementing the new system. The Dolphins offensive line (outside of Laremy Tunsil) is filled with young un-proven players who were struggling a lot through the first four practices of training camp. Dave DeGuglielmo will replace Flaherty as the offensive line coach and he has been with the Dolphins in the past from 2009-2011, 2017, and now again in 2019. All three stints he has had in Miami has been as the offensive line coach. More on this story as it develops.

We have relieved offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2019

The #Dolphins have fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach. Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, and it’s been an issue since the spring. It’s why DeGuglielmo was brought in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2019

