On today’s show Steven Masso breaks down the Dolphins running back situation and shares some insight on how that may play out heading into the regular season. He talks about Preston Williams and his amazing training camp so far and what it means for him making the roster and getting playing time. And he also talks about the Dolphins first preseason game of the year on Thursday night vs Atlanta.

