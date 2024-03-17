On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo and talking about all of the latest news about the Miami Dolphins. Mike starts talking about Jerome Baker signing with the Seattle Seahawks, how Miami essentially swapped out Baker for Jordyn Brooks, and how that will be a subplot Dolphins fans can follow this upcoming 2024 season to see if it was the right decision. Mike then discusses the Dolphins re-signing Braxton Berrios and whether this was a good move or not, and he talks about the report of Miami visiting with Robbie Chosen and the potential of him returning to the Dolphins in 2024. He closes out the show doing a deep dive into Miami’s offensive line and defensive line as it sits today, one week into free agency, and why Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel’s focus must be laser-focused on both position groups between now and training camp as they are the clear weak links on this roster as of today. And for Miami to get back to the playoffs, they must get better on both of the lines of scrimmage. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST