Jim Johnson, Louis Ragone, and Michael Fink discuss the opening preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. We talk about this coaching staffs decision to take on at-risk players and give our take on whether this is a good decision long term. We also touch on what we think we’ll see against Tampa Bay.

