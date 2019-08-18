Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins’ second preseason game, a 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They discuss the ongoing quarterback battle, the offensive line’s ongoing struggles, a very positive performance from the defense and what they hope to see in the all important third preseason game against Jacksonville. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
