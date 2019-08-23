For those of you loyal to this site, you know that I enjoy writing a gambling corner column each and every Saturday prior to kickoff. Last year, I went a decent 37-25-1 in College Football. In the NFL however, I waved the white flag after a very difficult season, finishing 22-33-1. I vow to be better! Now, for this weekend’s edition of the Gambling Corner, we welcome back College Football with an amazing rivalry renewed. Florida vs Miami. Gators vs Canes. What better way to kickoff the Gambling Corner. Without further a do, here is my thought on this game:

Miami (FL) (+7) vs Florida

After going back and fourth on this, I just find it hard to believe Florida is THAT good. Miami has a top 15 defense in the country and this game will come down to the trenches and the QB play of Jarren Williams. The freshman takes the national spotlight in his first every start. While I see the Canes could struggle here, if they can force turnovers and keep this game close. Take Miami with the points to open up the season!

Be sure to check back again next week for the official opening weekend of College Football, and the first official week of the Gambling Corner. This will count against my record win or lose!

