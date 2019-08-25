There has been a lot of speculation this entire offseason that the Dolphins would be open to trading Reshad Jones prior to Week 1 of the regular season. It appears they have had a change of direction and informed Reshad that he will be with the Dolphins for the 2019 season. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that Jones when speaking to the Miami Herald today said he has recently been told by the Miami Dolphins brass that he will not be traded this year.

“They said I won’t be traded this year,” Jones said.

If the Dolphins were to release Reshad Jones they would have $17.1 million in dead money and only save $100,000 on the salary cap. As well as $11 million of his $13.1 million in salary would be guaranteed meaning the player has already collected the majority of the cash for this upcoming 2019 season. Because of the contract Jones signed he is very difficult to move. If Miami were to find a trade partner this year (which I assume they were unable to) they would have saved $13 million on the salary cap and just had a $4 million cap hit and save $11.6 million on the salary cap. With the way the contract for Jones is structured it makes all the sense in the world for Miami to cut him next spring and take the cap savings as this is a rebuilding team who is going through a youth movement and the Dolphins are looking to move on from older vets who have a hefty contract.

Jones has been a two time Pro Bowl safety for the Dolphins since he was drafted by them in 2010. He has been someone who has played through numerous injuries and given it his all. With the exception of one incident last season where he removed himself from a game and refused to go back on the field, Jones has been the Dolphins leader in the secondary for close to a decade.

