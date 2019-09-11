On today’s show we talk about the Miami Dolphins working making a practice squad move, working out a new defensive back who they may have interest in signing, and this weeks upcoming game vs the New England Patriots and the point spread that is continuing to increase day by day in the lead up to the game. We also talk about the reports of Dolphins players wanting out of Miami after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and why you (the fans) can’t get mad at the media when reports like this come out. And I close the show talking about “tanking” and how Dolphins need to learn to accept more games this season will be like the Ravens game and you have to have the stomach for it in this upcoming 2019 season.

