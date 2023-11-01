On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back to talk about all of the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike shares his thoughts on the Dolphins staying idle at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday. Why Miami really didn’t need to add anybody to this roster, and why their horrific salary cap situation next season also played a big factor in Miami not making any moves. Then Mike talks about the landscape of the AFC East and why the NY Jets (yes, the stinking NY Jets) are a bigger threat to Miami than the Buffalo Bills are. Before you think Mike is crazy, hear him out; his logic makes some sense. Then, to close out the show, Mike does a midseason report card on Tua and looks back on his first half of the season and what he needs to do in the second half. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

