After racking up 70-points on the Denver Broncos in Week 3, many are saying the Miami Dolphins are a lock for division winners, and Nick Wright doesn’t disagree. With Tua Tagovailoa firing on all cylinders and an offensive force that capitalizes on speed to get a leg up over the competition. But there’s one Achilles heel that Nick’s not sure everyone is considering, especially ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Plus, Nick shares some advice for Tua now that the quarterback is performing so well.