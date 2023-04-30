On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo breaking down the Dolphins’ draft picks from Saturday, where they added Elijah Higgins, the WR/TE out of Stanford, and Ryan Hayes, the OT out of Michigan. He breaks down their strengths and weaknesses and talks about their chances of making the 53-man roster for the Dolphins this year. Mike also talks about the list of Undrafted Free Agents who have signed with Miami thus far and who he thinks has the best shot to make this roster. Plus, he talks about the reaction from Dolphins fans about what Miami did on Friday night, selecting a cornerback and running back and not an offensive lineman in Rounds 2 and 3. He talks about why Cam Smith was a smart pick, why cornerback was a need for the Dolphins, and why adding a veteran offensive tackle in free agency was a better approach than drafting one Friday night. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





