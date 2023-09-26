As someone who covers the Dolphins, you might expect a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos to provide ample material for me to write about. However, the truth is, I’m at a loss for words. A performance like this is something I’ve always dreamed of as a Dolphins fan. For as long as I can remember, I’ve woken up on Sunday mornings with a lump in my throat, knowing that the only certainties in life were death, taxes, and the Dolphins losing.

Over the past few years, the energy this Dolphins team has brought to us is unlike anything we’ve experienced before. In the past, when facing formidable opponents, we would reluctantly assume it was a guaranteed loss. With the team performing at a Super Bowl level, it’s hard to rule them out of any game. Watching this team reach its full potential last Sunday wasn’t surprising in many ways. We’ve seen Tua play at an MVP level before. When this team is firing on all cylinders, it’s not just good; it’s record-breaking.

Last year, the offense appeared one-dimensional. Towards the season’s end, opponents had figured out Mike McDaniel’s scheme. But with this newly improved rushing attack, led by Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, and improved offensive line play, Miami’s offense has gained the versatility to keep defenses guessing. With more balanced play-calling and success in the run game, the offense can now use play-action and read-option plays more effectively to dismantle any unfortunate defense it faces.

Week 4 against the Bills will be a significant test for this Dolphins team. A victory against the Bills will cement the Dolphins as the team to beat in the AFC East and erase any lingering doubts about Miami’s legitimacy. The crucial matchup to watch will be Miami’s defense against Josh Allen. If the Dolphins’ defense can rise to the occasion and limit the Bills to under 30 points, I believe Miami’s offense will have the upper hand in a potential shootout. Vic Fangio putting the pieces together on the defensive side could prove to be the missing piece to puts this team over the edge for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Undoubtedly, Sunday’s dominating win over the Broncos is encouraging and has made a strong impression on all of us. However, if this marks the peak of the season, something has gone terribly wrong. With the way this team is performing, the sky’s the limit. Our fan base is yearning for success, and as much as we relish celebrating a commanding victory, it would all be in vain if the Dolphins can’t translate this into a deep playoff run. So, let’s savor this win but keep our sights set on the bigger picture, especially the upcoming showdown against the Buffalo Bills.