The Dolphins lose another tight one, this time to The New England Patriots, 43-0 (forty three to zero!). No offense, no defense and very little special teams play as Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two pick sixes, Antonio Brown earned nine million dollars to play against The ‘Fins, and fans left early and often in South Beach.

However, they aren’t the only ones to suffer defeat in embarrassing fashion. Sam and Chris revel in the misfortune of others with Misery Loves Company.

Plus, we take a look at the national media’s horrendous coverage of The Miami Dolphins rebuilding efforts, break down what is really happening with Chris Grier, Brian Flores and company, and Sam asks Chris to give his opinion on possibly giving back some draft capital to pair Jalen Ramsey with Xavien Howard, or hang on to all the picks and search for a younger version of Jalen in next year’s draft?

And we head into week three of fantasy football with Perfectville’s league, The Okay-ist Fantasy League Ever. Click the link and check out the match-ups, team names, power rankings and gambling tips put together by the Citizens of Perfectville!



FOLLOW PERFECTVILLE ON TWITTER @PERFECTVILLEPOD

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE