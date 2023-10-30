Well…they’ve done it again.

Once again, the Miami Dolphins faced inferior opposition and once again, the Miami Dolphins picked up a big dub. Tua and his receiving weapons continued to click an the Dolphins’ defense, boosted by the debut of Jalen Ramsey, really seem to be figuring some things out.

For the first time in two weeks, Aaron and Josh are back together to respond to the game and how they’re feeling as the Dolphins prepare for what has the potential to be the most consequential game of the season thus far – a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE