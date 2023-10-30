I was nervous coming into this game. The Patriots had just played their best game against a team that is Miami’s kryptonite, the Buffalo Bills. This game also had injury questions, with Hill, Williams, and other key players on the injury report and questionable for the game.

The dolphins were ultimately without Holland, Howard, and essentially Williams despite him being active, which I assume was for emergencies only. Out of the gate, the Patriots took an early lead, picking off Tagovailoa. I said to myself here we go again. The script was similar to last week’s Patriots game: force an early turnover and go up early.

Tua and the Dolphins had other plans. On the next drive, Tua hit Tyreek for a bomb to even things up. Later in the game, the Patriots pulled within 7, but Tua led the Dolphins on a huge drive to stomp out the Patriots. Overall, I was pleased with the game, although there were many concerning things.

Waddle-dropping easy completions are becoming a thing. I hate to say it, but he has 3 or 4 really bad drops in today’s game. There were numerous times throughout the game when offensive communication was lacking. I think Mostert was clearly not 100%. He had no burst, as well as had a costly fumble, though it was credited to Tua. The Dolphins survived relatively okay on the injury front, as it seems like Long, Sieler, and Hunt are relatively okay and should be good to go this week, but you never know with this team.

The Chiefs are gonna be pissed. It is what it is. The Dolphins must play their top ball this game, with no turnovers, limited penalties, etc. This game is such a test for the Dolphins and can even snuff out the narrative that the Dolphins are “frauds.”

This game should be the healthiest the Dolphins will be all year; I don’t see why Williams, Holland, and Howard will not play. Terror Armstead is even traveling with the team; whether he plays or not remains to be seen.

I cannot wait for this game; it should be a blast in Germany. As always, Fins up!