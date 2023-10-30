Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know this NFL season has been nuts. In the last week alone, multiple QBs got hurt, top teams lost to bottom-feeders, and the Miami Dolphins are 6-2, heading to Germany to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Terrible Taylor Swift joke aside, this game has the potential to put the deserved respect on the Miami Dolphins name.

When the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany this Sunday, it’s not just another football game. It’s a battle for glory, pride, and playoff hopes. And, with a win, the Dolphins could become the top contender in the AFC, a title they haven’t held since 1984. Miami is currently leading the AFC East with a 6-2 record, but the Buffalo Bills are right behind them, as are the stinkin’ New York (Jersey) Jets.

The Dolphins have a chance to make a big statement in this game. If you listen to any sports analysts or watch any football commentary, the narrative on the Dolphins is that they “always lose to good teams” and “only beat the losers of the league.” A win over the Chiefs could help them shake that label.

The Kansas City Chiefs are always a Super Bowl contender. It seems like every year, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City. But they’ve had some tough competition this year, losing to the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions. A win in Germany would help the Chiefs keep their status as one of the top teams in the conference and solidify their playoff spot. It is important to note that Kansas Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was noted to be battling the flu in last week’s upset against the Broncos, we will see if this affects the team and traveling to Germany.

The Miami Dolphins have been looking pretty good lately, especially on offense. They can potentially take down even the best defenses in the league. Their offense is really exciting to watch because they can beat you with the run or the pass. Their defense is also coming together under Vic Fangio, and they got Jalen Rasmey back (he had an interception in his first game back). If they can beat the Chiefs, that would be a huge win for them and could start a winning streak. Momentum is a big thing in the NFL, and a victory in Germany could help the Dolphins carry that energy into the second half of the season.

The Dolphins’ offensive line is in shambles after Robert Hunt went down against the Patriots. It’s basically held together with tape and glue at this point. Hopefully, a healthy Connor Williams can return and give the group some semblance of professionalism. Will Tua be able to move the ball against the Chiefs’ stout front defensive line? I guess we’ll find out.

The upcoming game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany is not just another football game. It’s a huge moment for both teams. Whether they’re trying to make the playoffs, build momentum for the rest of the season, or expand their global reach, winning is essential. There’s no way to sugarcoat it: winning this game is huge for both teams.

Overall, I hope we won’t have to see any Taylor Swift footage in the game this week. That’s a plus in my book.

