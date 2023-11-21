“It’s easier to take than to give. It’s nobler to give than to take. The thrill of taking lasts a day. The thrill of giving lasts a lifetime.

Joan Marques

Between now and Christmas, we at DolphinsTalk.com are helping raise funds for FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA and the Marines Toys for Tots Program. During this holiday season, no family should go hungry, and no child should go without receiving toys.

Any of our DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Listeners and Vistors to our website who make any donation to BOTH Feeding South Florida and the Marines Toys for Tots program in any amount and sends us proof at DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com we will give you a shoutout on one of our upcoming podcasts between now and Christmas. If you would like to donate with no mention or attention, we also understand that, and we thank you for any money you can contribute to either or both causes.

No donation is too small; each organization greatly appreciates any funds you can share.

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Winston Churchill