There has been a lot of focus on the Dolphins offense.

There has been a lot of focus on the Dolphins defense.

Miami’s special teams have been flying under the radar all season. Mainly because it hasn’t been asked to do much, and in all reality, it has one job, which is not to lose Miami a game.

Jason Sanders leads the NFL in extra points this year and hasn’t been called upon to kick any field goals. Which, in many ways, is a good thing because it is a reflection of how good Miami’s offense has been through eight games.

As we get later in the season, though, special teams will matter more. It will most likely determine the outcome of at least one game, maybe more. And the big question is whether Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman will have his group ready for that moment.

The Dolphins, the past few seasons, have struggled with their special teams as the unit, across the board, with coverage groups, kicker, and punter have all been lackluster. Many Fin Fans have questioned how and why Crossman is still here.

This season, though, I will say through eight games, his group hasn’t been as bad as in years past.

Jason Sanders hasn’t missed an extra point since week 1, and he hasn’t missed a field goal since week 2. Braxton Berrios has brought a little pop to the return game this season and has upgraded the punt and kickoff return game. Plus, on a few fake attempts, Crossman had his unit ready and wasn’t caught off guard.

The one glaring weakness of special teams has been Jake Baliey, the punter who hasn’t played well for the most part. The Dolphins haven’t had a consistent punt game in a few years now, and I do wonder if Bailey is up for the challenge as we get later into the season and the games get more important.

Overall, though, the special teams have been fine; we just have to hope this unit continues to improve and raises it’s play when the games and moments get big as the season goes on.