On March 24, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had resigned cornerback and special teams player Justin Bethel. The details of this new contract have yet to be released. 2023 will be his second season with the Dolphins and his 12th in the NFL.

Bethel was drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections as a special teams player during his first six years with the team. Since 2018, he had stints with the Falcons, Ravens, and Patriots before joining the Dolphins last year on a one-year, $1.12 million deal.

Bethel continued to play a key role in special teams and also appeared at cornerback in five games last season due to a depleted secondary. During Miami’s week seven matchup against Pittsburgh, Bethel picked off Kenny Pickett for his first interception since 2017. Bringing him back, along with linebackers Duke Riley and Andrew Van Ginkel, keeps the core of the Dolphins’ special teams unit has been kept intact for next season and adds another layer of depth to the cornerback position.