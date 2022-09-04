On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins Super-Fan Dolphreaky! She shares with us her thoughts on the upcoming Dolphins season which is one week away and how she thinks the Dolphins will do in 2022. We talk Tua, Tyreek, the upcoming season, and cover all of the hot topics. Plus, she talks to us about the upcoming food drive she has organized that is taking place at the East 12 Orange tailgate she attends each week prior to each Dolphins home game as well as the Post Game Party she has organized with Ashley for the Week 2 game in Baltimore when Miami takes on the Ravens. Plus, Mike goes off on a rant regarding the comments from Patriots Inside Tom Curran who said Mike McDaniel won’t have loyalty from his players because he isn’t “tall, muscular, and imposing.” A rant you won’t want to miss! So sit back and relax on this labor day weekend and listen to Mike and Dolphreaky on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



