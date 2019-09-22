The Same Old Dolphins Show: Any Progress is Good Progress

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphin’s 31-6 Week 3 loss to the Cowboys. They share their takeaways from Josh Rosen’s debut as the Dolphins’ starting QB, and share where they thought progress was made and where there was, well, not so much progress. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW! SUBSCRIBE! APPLE PODCASTS

