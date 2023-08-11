After a long summer hiatus, Aaron and Josh are back for a fresh season of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW! In their return to the internet airwaves, the guys ask the questions they believe the 2023 Miami Dolphins must answer with a “YES!” if this is going to be the year the team finally makes a deep playoff run and perhaps finally sheds the moniker, “the Same Old Dolphins.” What are the questions and what are the answers? Find out on a brand new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

