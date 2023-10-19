On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a new episode to get you ready for this weekend’s big matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles. First, they quickly look back at Miami’s comeback win over the Carolina Panthers from last week. Then they go over all of the latest injury news for both teams heading into this weekend and talk about the big news that Jalen Ramsey has returned to practice this week and is eyeing a return for Miami’s game in Germany vs. KC. They play a fun game of PHILADELPHIA GUY vs FLORIDA MAN, and then they get into it. They preview the Dolphins and Eagles and how they rank statistically in the league, and of course, end the show with their prediction on who will win.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

