Last week it was reported the NFL Players Association wanted the NFL to look into the way the Miami Dolphins have been doing business this off season. On the surface, I can understand they are looking out for their players and want to make sure every NFL team is putting their best foot forward to putting a competitive product on the field, but the reality is the NFL can’t do anything. They can look into this next year to try to prevent teams from tanking, but until that time nothing can be done. The NFL has better things to worry about than how a team conducts their business, such as the off the field behavior of Antonio Brown or getting a new collective bargaining agreement deal. This all strings from a series of moves in the last few weeks of the Dolphins trading away some of their best players.

However, if you take a closer look at a couple of those deals you have to ask yourself would you or any other team have made that deal as well? A few weeks ago, the Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Still to the Houston Texans for 2 first round picks and a second round pick. 2 ones and a two for an up and coming left tackle and a number 3 wide receiver–why wouldn’t you make that deal? The Dolphins are getting a lot of draft capital to rebuild this team in the future. Then just last week, the Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first round pick in next year’s draft. The interesting part of this deal is the Steelers just lost their starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, for the entire season and this first round pick could potentially become a top 10 pick so again why not make the deal? The Dolphins also traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints in a player for player deal so the trade didn’t really amount to anything other than the team saving money under the salary cap.

Alonso and Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be here because they didn’t like the direction the team was going or the way they were being used on the field so if you can get the best deal for them and they don’t want to be here, why not make the move? The Stills and Tunsil deal was just one of those deals in which the Texans made the Dolphins an offer they couldn’t refuse. I highly doubt any team in the NFL would turn down a deal in which they would receiver two first rounders and a second. The trades don’t look good from the outside because the Dolphins are giving away talent, but they are receiving quality picks.

The Dolphins, as I’ve stated in previous articles, are rebuilding and trying something new, so you can’t fault them for trying a different approach because their previous approach was getting them nowhere. This roster is being gutted and it’s probably too excessive, but it’s part of their new way of doing things. If the Dolphins can make good on these extra picks and extra cap space the next few years to put a winning product on the field, no one is going to look back and say this was terrible. However, right now it’s short term pain for potential long term success.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE