On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. They talk about the report that Tua and his representation want in the neighborhood of $55 million per season. Is he worth it? Will Miami actually pay him that or something close to that? What should Miami do with Tua? They then talk about the Dolphins overhaul on defense that is coming and how many players will return next season from that side of the football after free agency and roster cuts. They talk about the Super Bowl and the fallout from that game and how it affects the Dolphins, plus Mike shares some Life Lessons his grandfather shared with him when he was a child regarding Love, Valentine’s Day, and Relationships. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

