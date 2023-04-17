Late last night, reports emerged that Chosen Anderson, known as Robby Anderson until earlier this year when he legally changed his name, had joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal. The 30-year-old former Jets, Panthers, and Cardinals wide receiver brings good speed and great size to the Dolphins, albeit with a history of character concerns. Anderson will compete for the third spot on the Dolphins’ depth chart at wide receiver, and if he can tap into his pre-2021 form, Miami will have the best-receiving trio in the league.

That is a big if, though. 2022 began as a down year for Anderson in Carolina. In his six games with the Panthers, he only produced 13 receptions for 206 yards and a single touchdown. His third season with the team was cut short after being first sent to the locker room during a week six matchup against the Los Angeles Rams for yelling at an assistant coach. He was then traded to Arizona for a sixth and future seventh-round draft pick the very next day. During his brief time in Arizona, he all but disappeared from the league. Anderson failed to play more than 50% of offensive snaps in nine of the ten games he spent with the Cardinals and only had seven catches for 76 yards and no scores. Overall, his season totals marked career lows in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and playing time.

To be fair to Chosen Anderson, his situations with both teams were far from ideal. Carolina had one of the league’s worst situations at quarterback all season long and fired head coach Matt Rhule just five games into the year. Meanwhile, in Arizona, Kyler Murray missed six games in the second half of the year, which stifled the Cardinals passing attack in what ended up being Kliff Kingsbury’s final year as an NFL head coach. The Dolphins should provide for a much more stable environment surrounded by far better talent than either of the bottom-ten finishing teams he suited up for last season.

Anderson still has plenty of talent. He showed off his breakaway speed and impressive hands several times last year. If he can return back to his old playing form, he will be a big upgrade as a third wide receiver. For Anderson, this is a golden opportunity to give his career a chance to turn things around. This is a low-risk contract for the Dolphins for an NFL veteran who has proven he can play at a high level.