Miami will face a difficult choice with the 51st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Without any other picks until number 84, the pressure will be on to get the most out of their second-round selection. With that 51st pick, Miami can attempt to bring on either an additional piece to round out their explosive offense or continue the offseason mission to turn around their defense, but which way should they go?

There are many places the Dolphins could use some rookie depth on defense. Linebacker, cornerback, and defensive line all stand out. But at the end of the day, depth is the limit for what kind of role a second-round rookie can realistically play on this defense. With just four total picks, including none in the first round, the pressure is on for the Dolphins to squeeze as much value as possible out of every draft choice. To get the most out of the 51st overall pick, the Dolphins must draft someone who they can look to as a starter; the best opportunities to start are all on offense.

Right tackle, guard, and tight end are all offensive positions that a rookie could fill. Of these, right tackle is by far the most pressing but also the most unlikely. Unfortunately for Miami, pro-ready tackles are highly sought after, and most will be off the board long before Miami comes up to draft. Interior offensive linemen tend not to be drafted quite as high, so finding a top-end guard prospect at pick 51 who could win a starting role is more than manageable. Former Jets offensive lineman Dan Feeney has been brought in to compete with Liam Eichenburg at guard. But Feeney has not been a primary starter since 2020, so treating the position like it has already been resolved could prove to be a mistake.

Regarding weapons, tight end is another possibility for a rookie to take a major role with the Dolphins. Miami lacks any proven receivers at the position, so there is plenty of opportunity for a tight end with good ball skills to contribute to the passing game. In this class, an abundance of tight-end talent will be available in the second round, making it one of the safer options for trying to draft an instant-impact player. And lastly, running back could be an interesting opportunity. In the past few drafts, running backs have slid further and further back. Now there is a real chance that a top-three back will still be on the board when Miami is up to pick. Yes, the Dolphins did already resign four running backs from last year, but if an elite rusher slides all the way down to Miami, it could be an offer too good to pass on.

But whether Miami brings in help on the line or another skill position player to move the ball with, the offense is the way to go. Despite how outstanding the offense was in 2022, there are still several different positions where a rookie can take a step into a critical role and help elevate the Dolphins’ offense to the next level.