Back in early March, I had my first Miami Dolphins 2023 Mock Draft. Last week I had my Mock Draft 2.0.

Now it is time for Mock Draft 3.0

Things will change with this mock draft as I am getting new information, with the rumor that Miami may be adding Dalvin Cook if he is released by the Vikings, and looking at some of the visits the Dolphins have set up to bring players to the facility.

Without any further Ado, here is our Miami Dolphins Mock Draft 3.0 (and remember, I do no trades in these mock drafts, we just pick as is)

Round 2, Pick #51

Matthew Bergeron, OT Syracuse

In my 1.0 Mock Draft, I had Miami addressing the offensive tackle position; in Mock Draft 2.0, I didn’t see any offensive tackles falling to pick #51, so I had Miami pivot to the Guard position. From what I am reading and hearing, I think guys like Dawand Jones, Anton Harrison, Jaelyn Duncan, and the other true offensive tackles will be off the board by pick #51. But I do believe Matthew Bergeron, out of Syracuse, who can play offensive tackle but also has some position flexibility to guard, could be a fit for the Dolphins. No doubt, the goal here is to get an offensive tackle who can compete (aka Beat Out) Austin Jackson, but that player may not be at pick 51, so the next best thing is taking Robert Hunt 2.0. What I mean by that is someone who can play tackle but may be an NFL guard. We hope Bergeron beats out Austin Jackson, but if he doesn’t, well, then he should be able to supplant Liam Eichenberg at left guard.

In 2019 as a freshman, Bergeron started 5 of 12 games at Right Tackle for the Orange; in 2020, he started all 11 games, the first three at right tackle and the final eight at left tackle. As a senior, he started every game at left tackle and was voted 2nd team ALL-ACC. The fact that he has experience from a Power 5 school starting at both tackle positions and can move inside to guard is exactly the kind of player that will help Miami both short term and in the long term. He is a beast with his run blocking, getting to the second level and opening up huge running lanes. As a pass blocker, he needs some work, but all of his issues are correctable. He is scheme-versatile, and some evaluators say he has “Pro Bowl Caliber Run Blocking ability.”

The Dolphins have ignored the offensive tackle position all offseason, and they will do their best to address it here in Round 2 of the draft. Chris Grier’s track record of drafting offensive linemen is poor, but just because you keep striking out doesn’t mean you stop swinging.

Round 3, Pick #84

Jordan Battle, S Alabama

I think this would be a sweet spot where Miami would want to go with a Tight End, but I think there is going to be a huge run on Tight Ends in this draft, and come pick #84; the guys Miami probably really like won’t be there. And since this is a deep tight-end draft class, I think they will be patient and wait. I am going with Jordan Battle because the Dolphins need depth at this position. Brandon Jones is coming off a serious injury and may not be a scheme fit at safety for a Vic Fangio defense; Eric Rowe is now gone to Carolina, and free agent signing Deshon Elliott signed just a 1-year deal and is “just a guy” and not a long-term answer for this position.

Battle is a Fort Lauderdale native, and this would be a homecoming for him. He started 13 games as a Freshman, then in 2020, when Alabama won the National Title Battle, was the Crimson Tide’s leader in the secondary that season, starting 12 of 13 games. In back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, Battle was both 1st team All-SEC and 3rd team All-AP. He is productive and has a ton of experience and experience in big games. He is smart and has the ability to cover slot wide receivers, but he is also physical enough to play the run in the box. A fluid cover man, and in this Vic Fangio style of defense, having smart and athletic safeties (which the entire defensive scheme is built around) is a must.

Round 6, Pick #197

Ben Sims, TE Baylor

As much as I want to take a kicker in this spot for the reasons I gave in my last mock draft, I can’t here with this mock draft. One, because Moody is rising up draft boards and probably won’t be available at pick 197, and two, because Miami didn’t get a tight end with its earlier picks, and it is a position that must be addressed. With all of the top tight ends off the board, I think a sleeper falls into Miami’s lap here with Ben Sims out of Baylor. He didn’t have big production in college at Baylor, but for a 6th-round pick, he is someone you hope a year from now can be in your tight end rotation. Can Ben Sims block? YES! As a Senior, he gave up one pressure and no sacks. As a junior, he gave up two pressures and one sack. Those are numbers you fall in love with regarding your tight end. As a junior, he had 31 catches for 363 yards for an average of 11.7 yards per catch, with 6 TDs, and a QB rating of when targeted 109.6. As a senior, Sims had 31 catches for 255 yards, an average of 8.2 yards per catch, 3 TDs, and a QB rating of when targeted 112.7.

Round 7, Pick 238

Jacob Slade, DT Michigan St

Total project of a player, but Miami needs some depth on the defensive line, especially with the contracts of Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler coming up. At 6’4″ and 293 lbs, he has the size to play in the NFL; he just isn’t ready at this time and isn’t a polished player. He will need a year on the practice squad. He was a 3-year contributor for Michigan St, and he played a lot of snaps. He is tall, strong, and good at the point of attack and can take on multiple blockers if need be. The downside is he does miss tackles and doesn’t have a lot of technique. He is essentially a ball of clay that the coaching staff must mold and “coach up” over time. Can he replace John Jenkins in 2023? Probably not. Could he be part of the Dolphin’s defensive line rotation in 2024, especially if a few guys are no longer here? Yeah he could.

