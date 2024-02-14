Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. Field Yates of ESPN has put out his first Mock Draft of the season. See below who he has Miami selecting.

Round 1: Pick #21 – Troy Fautanu, OG/T – Washington

“It’s uncertain whether Miami will have Terron Armstead back in 2024 and beyond, but regardless, Fautanu is a logical target for the Dolphins. He was a dominant left tackle during his time at Washington but has positional flexibility to kick inside. Guard Robert Hunt is headed toward free agency, and Fautanu has elite footwork and plays with an unmistakable fire.”