This year’s anticipation for Tua’s season is an evenly weighted mix of anxious optimism and quiet concern. We know what Uno is capable of when healthy. We know it’s Top 3, if not number 1, quarterback in the league.

But the string of injuries he endured last year freaked many people out. Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience on prime-time television also drove home how dangerous this game can be.

Nevertheless, as we saw him work back from the same injury that ended Bo Jackson’s career, Tua has shown his greatest intangible is his grit. Regardless of circumstance, his even-keeled temperament has been why Tua always seems to find a way to improve.

All of the greats innovate in some way, progressing the sport and establishing a new baseline for what is expected from a position. For Tua, he should be the first QB to embrace his ambidextrous nature and develop his ability to throw as well righty as he does lefty.

Born right-handed, Tua was famously taught to throw lefty by his father. And by all means, he’s an incredibly talented passer with a Marino-esque release speed and equally quick anticipation–not to mention the arm talent needed to make tight-window throws all over the field.

But not only does Tua Two Arms got a ring to it, ambidextrous Tua would be a nightmare for defenses. It would come down to reading what hand was on the laces; even there, Tua could be deceptive. The ability to manipulate defenses only compounds when the ball can be thrown from the right or left arm.

With a coach like Mike McDaniel, the game plans and schemes would border on crimes against humanity as defenses break down. So while it’s definitely not feasible for this season, if Tua is looking for another way to elevate his game, he should consider becoming the first ambidextrous NFL quarterback.