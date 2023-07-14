The Miami Dolphins are now confronted with the task of filling the void left by the departure of linebacker Elandon Roberts, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. Roberts, a key contributor and versatile player for the Dolphins over the past three years, made an impact with his adeptness in making tackles, generating sacks, and even contributing a memorable pick-six. The team undoubtedly feels his absence on the field and is now focused on identifying a suitable replacement to maintain the strength of their defense.

GM Chris Grier bolstered the Miami Dolphins with key additions, including defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, enhancing a defense already featuring stars like Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb. Nonetheless, finding a suitable replacement for Elandon Roberts remains of utmost importance for the team.

In their quest to fill the gap created by Roberts’ departure, the Miami Dolphins made strategic offseason moves. They signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr., known for his playmaking ability displayed through interceptions and a career-high 86 tackles last season. Additionally, the Dolphins gave Andrew Van Ginkel opportunities as an inside linebacker during minicamp, benefiting from his experience and providing another potential solution to the position.

Replacing Roberts won’t be easy, considering his contributions on the field. In the 2022 season, he recorded 95 tackles and a career-high 4.5 sacks, showcasing his versatility in Josh Boyer’s blitz-happy defense. He also played a different role under former head coach Brian Flores, displaying his adaptability. In 2021, he had 77 tackles, three pass deflections, and even secured his first career pick-six, taking an interception 82 yards for a touchdown.