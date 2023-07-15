With a Super Bowl mindset, the Miami Dolphins lately made significant off-season acquisitions, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Based on their recent playoff appearance, the team believes in achieving a deeper postseason run. Now, let us delve into the outlook for the offensive line and explore some key questions surrounding the unit.

Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead played a crucial role as the Miami Dolphins starting left tackle in the 2022 season, highlighting his significance to the offensive achievements of the team. Despite facing injuries that caused him to miss a few games, his contributions on the field were evident, allowing just one sack while effectively managing pressures and showcasing his exceptional pass-blocking abilities. As the Dolphins set their sights on the upcoming 2023 season, his well-being and consistent performance will be vital in upholding a formidable offensive line, safeguarding the quarterback’s vulnerable, blind side, and maximizing overall offensive efficiency.

Connor Williams

Connor Williams successfully made the transition from guard to center during the 2022 season, displaying his versatility by appearing in all 17 games. Despite allowing three sacks, 15 pressures, and committing six penalties, he demonstrated his adaptability and effectiveness in anchoring the offensive line. While he held out of OTAs in search of a new contract, he is expected to maintain his reliable performance and make significant contributions to the team’s offensive success in the upcoming 2023 season.

Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt proved to be a consistent presence at the right guard position throughout the 2022 season, playing in all 17 games. Despite allowing three sacks, 17 pressures, and committing 11 penalties, he showcased promise and potential. As the Miami Dolphins look ahead to the 2023 season, he is expected to continue anchoring the right guard spot. However, he will need to focus on reducing penalties and refining his pass-blocking technique to solidify his role further and significantly impact the team’s offensive line. Improving in these areas will be crucial for him to contribute effectively and elevate the performance of the team in the upcoming season.

Austin Jackson

Austin Jackson faced a challenging 2022 season due to injuries, which restricted him to only two games and resulted in allowing six pressures. However, as the Miami Dolphins approach the 2023 season, Jackson finds himself in a prime position to compete for the starting right tackle role. This presents a critical opportunity for him to exhibit his skills, dismiss any concerns about his draft status, and silence the label of being a disappointment. With renewed determination, he aims to prove that he is not a bust and can contribute in a positive manner to the team’s overall success.

Liam Eichenberg

Liam Eichenberg must enhance his anchoring technique and consistency to secure the left guard spot on the Dolphins in 2023, following a decent performance in the 2022 season.

Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn’s addition to the Miami Dolphins as a late free-agent acquisition from the New England Patriots offers both promise and uncertainty. While his talent is undeniable, questions arise due to his injury history and inconsistent performance in recent years. As the upcoming season unfolds, his ability to stay healthy and consistently contribute to the offensive line will determine his impact on the success of the team.

Cedric Ogbuehi

Cedric Ogbuehi’s performance with the New York Jets in the 2022 season showcased his capabilities, allowing only one sack, 14 pressures, and committing three penalties in seven games. As the 2023 season approaches, he brings valuable experience and versatility to the Miami Dolphins right tackle competition. With the ability to play on both sides of the line, he provides valuable depth and serves as a reliable option as a swing tackle. His presence adds veteran competition and further strengthens the offensive line unit for the Dolphins.

Robert Jones

Robert Jones, the durable starting left guard last season, faces competition from Eichenberg. While major improvement is needed to secure a starting spot, Jones’s versatility makes him a valuable backup option on the offensive line.

Dan Feeney

Dan Feeney’s impressive durability was evident as he participated in all 17 games for the New York Jets in the previous season. Now, as he joins the Miami Dolphins, his wealth of experience and versatility will greatly enhance their offensive line. With the ability to play multiple positions on the interior, Feeney becomes a valuable asset in the competition for the left guard spot. His reliability and depth strengthen the Dolphins’ offensive line unit, instilling confidence for the upcoming 2023 season.

Geron Christian

During the previous season, Geron Christian had limited opportunities to showcase his skills, participating in only 12 snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs. As the 2023 season approaches, his role is expected to involve providing depth to the team if he secures a spot on the 53-man roster. Despite his limited playing time in the previous season, his presence as a backup option adds valuable support to the team’s offensive line unit, bolstering the depth chart and overall strength of the team.

Ryan Hayes

Ryan Hayes, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, showcased impressive potential during his college career with a flawless record of zero sacks allowed and 11 pressures allowed across 12 games. However, He will need to make substantial strides in his development to secure a coveted spot on the team’s roster. In the event that he falls short, there remains the possibility of him joining the practice squad, providing an opportunity for continued growth and refinement of his skills.

Kendall Lamm

With a limited role in the 2022 season, Kendall Lamm, playing just 32 snaps, maintained a perfect record of zero sacks and zero pressures allowed. As the 2023 season approaches, Lamm finds himself in competition for a backup tackle position. Despite his familiarity with Miami’s offensive scheme, he must demonstrate his abilities and showcase his worth to secure playing time. Lamm’s performance and contributions in training camp and preseason will be pivotal in determining his role and potential impact on the team.

Kion Smith

Kion Smith, having not played in the 2022 season, enters the 2023 campaign facing significant challenges in his quest to secure a spot on the roster or practice squad. With his limited playing time, Smith must surpass more experienced competitors during training camp to make a lasting impression. Demonstrating exceptional skills and standing out among his peers will be crucial for Smith as he strives to make his mark and prove his worth to the team’s decision-makers.

James Tunstall

James Tunstall, boasting an impressive college career with 24 starts at left tackle, brings valuable experience and expertise to the Miami Dolphins. With his proficiency in protecting the blind side, Tunstall offers the team’s offensive line potential value. However, as the 2023 season approaches, making the roster poses a formidable challenge for him. Tunstall will need to showcase exceptional skills, adaptability, and consistency during training camp and preseason games to solidify his spot on the team. His performance and ability to stand out among fierce competition will ultimately determine his fate for the upcoming season.

Alama Uluave

Alama Uluave, a promising undrafted free agent, brings a wealth of experience with 35 starts at center during his college career. As the 2023 season approaches, he finds himself in a competitive position, vying for a spot on the roster or practice squad. His primary objective will be to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff through his exceptional skills and versatility at the center position. He will need to demonstrate his ability to anchor the offensive line, make effective line calls, and showcase strong technique and athleticism. His performance throughout training camp and preseason games will determine his chances of securing a coveted position with the Miami Dolphins.