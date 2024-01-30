It’s Mock Draft season, and the USA Today has put out an early mock draft. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

With Pick #21 in Round 1, Sports Illustrated has Miami selecting…

21. Miami Dolphins: DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

No team is ever satisfied with its supply of pass rushers, especially one that lost Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to major late-season leg injuries.

From PFN: Draft Profile

Strengths

Has a strong and compact frame with good mass and solid length.

Explosive, unnaturally energized rusher with the control to offset and exploit blockers.

Twitched-up energy allows him to instantly recalibrate hands after initial moves.

Possesses elite ankle flexion for his size and routinely uses flexibility to finish reps.

With hip flexibility, can redirect at the apex and pinch 270-degree angles to the QB.

Can sustain acceleration while dipping below the corner and pinching the pocket.

Flashes the ability to leverage his burst into force and power through interior gaps.

Advanced hand-fighter whose hips rest on a gyroscope, unlocking torque on punches.

Understands rushing angles and knows how to manipulate tackles to open paths.

Stacks inside-outside hand counters and combos with rare quickness and efficiency.

Can win with swims, chop-clubs, chop-rips, club-rips, and other lightning-quick volleys.

Deep pass-rushing bag allows him to have a counter for any situation and any leverage.

Has shown he has the play strength and leveraging to stack and shed run blockers.

Relentless attacker whose motor never dies, granting second- and third-effort chances.

Athletic and fluid enough to drop in coverage, hinge around, and patrol the flats.

Weaknesses