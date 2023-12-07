Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Miami Dolphins Right Tackle Austin Jackson has agreed to terms on a 3-year $36 million contract extension with $20.7 million guaranteed. Jackson has played at a pro bowl level this year and found a home at right tackle after a rocky start to his career.

Sources: The #Dolphins and RT Austin Jackson have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $36M contract extension to keep Jackson in Miami. The max value is $39M, including $20.7M guaranteed.

On the heels of a career year protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside, Jackson gets paid. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/74L65n2f9r

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2023