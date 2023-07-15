This is the DolphinsTalk.com training camp preview. This will be the second of three parts in the series. Here, we will focus on Offensive Line and Special teams. We will break down last year’s rankings, provide an overview of position groups, and discuss potential camp battles to watch for.

Per DVOA Rankings from Football Outsiders

Run Blocking:

Adjusted Line Yards: 4.61 (8th)

RB Yards: 4.48 (16th)

Power Success: 56% (30th)

2nd Level Yards: 1.31 (10th)

Pass Protection: (11th)

Sacks Allowed (10th)

Adjusted Sack Rate: 6.3% (T-10th)

Offensive Tackles:

Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Isaiah Wynn, Kion Smith, Cedric Ogbuehi, James Tunstall, Kendall Lamm, Ryan Hayes, Geron Christian

Those numbers above look deceiving, don’t they? The Dolphins Offensive Line has been an Achilles heel of this team for over a decade. The team signed Terron Armstead and was 4th best in the NFL at pressure rate allowed. When he was injured (which was expected when they signed him), the Dolphins were one of the worst in the NFL from the left tackle spot. To combat this, the Dolphins added depth in the likes of Cedric Ogbuehi and Isaiah Wynn (who may start at guard based on early reports) and drafted Ryan Hayes from Michigan. While Hayes likely is a practice squad candidate, Armstead is the key to this position group. Austin Jackson looks like a new man. He put in a ton of work this offseason to trim down, and he looks healthy. While there isn’t much hope he improves in a contract year, as fans, we have to cling to that hope he does and protects Tua’s blindside. In the preseason, Kion Smith, Kendall Lamm, James Tunstall, and Geron Christian will get long looks.

Camp Battle: Back up for swing tackle spot. While there is a belief Wynn will end up as a guard, this battle isn’t exactly exciting based on the names. We have to expect Armstead will miss at least 3-5 games battling injuries throughout the season. Who jumps in and takes that backup swing tackle spot if that’s the case? Something to definitely watch for.

Offensive Center/Guards:

Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Dan Feeney, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, Alama Uluave

Connor Williams signing last offseason was one of the best. He ranked as one of the best centers in the league in his first year at the new position. Robert Hunt has continued to be steady at RG since he was drafted in 2020. Where it gets interesting is who takes that LG spot. As I stated above, it COULD be Isaiah Wynn. But for the sake of this article, we will focus on the current guys listed above. To put it nicely, Liam Eichenberg was the starter when healthy last year, and it wasn’t good. The Dolphins signed Dan Feeney as a free agent and has the experience to take that spot. Robert Jones played decently in spots last year. Lester Cotton and Alama Uluave will have an uphill battle to get on the roster based on the experience of the guys in front of them.

Camp Battle: Starting LG. This is going to be a massive battle to watch in camp. This job isn’t Eichenberg’s to lose. He, Robert Jones, and Dan Feeney will be competing to start at that position. But keep your eye on Wynn. He might be a surprise entrant in this battle.

Special Teams per Football Outsiders DVOA:

Special Teams DVOA: -3.1% (28th)

FG/XP: -3.1 (23rd)

Kickoff/Return: -5.5 (28th)/ -3.9 (27th)

Punt/Return: -2.5 (21st)/ -1.5 (22nd)

Unadjusted DVOA: -3.1% (28th)

Kicker:

Jason Sanders

This is truly a make-or-break season for Sanders. Since his pro bowl season in 2020, he has dropped off the previous two years. He needs to find his form, or there’s a chance competition may be brought into camp, or he may be replaced in season (Dolphins would gain 3.1M in space). He missed six field goals and three extra points. He did kick well down the stretch (1 miss from week 11). If he keeps that form, the special teams’ numbers will vastly improve year over year.

Punter:

Jake Bailey, Michael Turk

Jake Bailey comes over from the Patriots after a rough end of his tenure there. Michael Turk, the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, was a first-team all-league selection in 2022, ranking third in the FBS in gross punt average (63-2,948-46.8, 24 fair catches, 22 inside the 20 against ten touchbacks). This will be a camp battle. Turk will come cheaper than Bailey. If Turk can show what he can do in the preseason, there is no reason why he wouldn’t take that spot over Bailey.

Overview:

This team will succeed or fail based on the play of the offensive line and special teams. Too many times last season, the offense was let down by both. Armstead needs to stay healthy all season to anchor this unit, and someone needs to step up and perform at left guard and right tackle. I hate that going into every season; this is a continued question mark. For special teams, it relies on Jason Sanders converting better than his career 83% mark on field goals. The team can and will win those close-ball games if he is over that average. While I didn’t mention any returners, Berrios/Achane are the two names to watch this summer. Berrios has proven to be a commodity there, and Achane can flip the field in a blink of an eye.

Stay tuned for part three of the series, where we break down the defense.

