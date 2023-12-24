Late Saturday Night, about 20 minutes before midnight, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Miami Dolphins are optimistic that WR Tyreek Hill will play vs the Cowboys on Sunday. Per Schefter’s source, the Dolphins just want to make sure how Tyreek is feeling on Sunday before making anything official.

Dolphins are optimistic that WR Tyreek Hill, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, will play vs. the Cowboys, per source. They are said to just want to make sure how he is feeling Sunday before making a final decision on his status. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2023

