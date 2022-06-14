On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Josh break down all of the fallout from episode one of Tyreek Hill’s new podcast IT NEEDED TO BE SAID. Tyreek’s comments on the episode have made headlines on all of the major sports networks and many are criticizing some of the things Hill said about his time in KC, how he was used last season on the field, and comparing Tua to Pat Mahomes. Were Tyreek’s comments harmless and is a mountain being made out of a molehill? Is the national media correct in criticizing Tyreek over his statements? Did Tyreek put more pressure on Tua entering the 2022 season? Is the national media backlash to his comments over the top? Will Tua now be compared to Mahomes all season and will this now be an endless debate? All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



