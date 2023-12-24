With only three games left in the regular season, the Dolphins look to change the media narrative that they can’t beat teams with winning records. Well, maybe they don’t care much about the narrative and just want to win the game, but the media cares about it. This game against the Cowboys is one of the season’s most important ones for Miami. A win against the Cowboys would mean a clinched playoff spot for the Dolphins, and If the Bills lose against the Chargers, the Dolphins could clinch the AFC East with a win. Let’s look at what the Dolphins have to do to ensure they can beat the Cowboys and clinch a playoff spot.

The Cowboys are coming off a humiliating loss to the Bills, so the first thing to take into consideration is that they haven’t lost back-to-back games in a long time, but that could all change on Sunday of course. One of the things we learned from the Cowboy’s loss against the Bills is that their run defense is not the best, and the Dolphins should take advantage of that and run the ball down their throats; they should play a run-first offense this week. The speed of the Dolphin’s offense will make the Cowboy’s defense have to play a soft zone for a big part of the game, allowing the Dolphins to run the ball at ease. Coach McDaniel knows this, and he is probably really excited about what he is going to do.

Another thing Coach McDaniel is probably really excited about is that the Cowboys’ defense struggles a lot when they have to defend plays with motion, and the Dolphins use more motion than any team in the league. The Dolphins won’t have to try to motion more than usual since they already motion in almost every play. The more movement before and during the snap, the more they can confuse the defense and make them try to adjust.

We also know that the Cowboys have struggled a lot on the road, especially if it’s on a real glass field, just like Hard Rock Stadium. The fans are going to be key on this game to make sure Dak Prescot has to go to his silent count instead of yelling, “Yeah, here we go,” the entire game.

Defensively, the Dolphins just have to keep doing what they have been doing since Jalen Ramsey came back and just dominate. As long as the defense gives up less than 20 points, the Dolphins should be able to win with ease. The truth is that the Cowboys are a really good football team, but they have some weaknesses.

The Dolphins have to protect the football and not make mistakes like bad snaps. The offensive line play will be key in this game for both teams. The Dolphins have a lot of injuries on the offensive line, and hopefully, they can figure out a way to protect Tua and impact the running game.

This game looks scarier than it is for the Dolphins; the Dolphins should be able to win this game, clinch a playoff spot, maybe clinch the AFC East, and kill the media narrative that they can’t beat good teams. Well, that last thing about the media narrative is not necessarily true because even if they win, they will probably start saying that it doesn’t count because the Cowboys can’t win on the road or because the Cowboys can’t beat good teams either, and someone had to win. Whatever it is, I am sure they will find something to make a fuss about. Well, we are also part of the media, but we love the Dolphins #FinsUp.