Dallas Cowboys are expected to increase in value by $4.4 billion from 2023-2028

At the bottom of the table are Minnesota Vikings who are still predicted to see a valuation increase of $1.7 billion in the next five years

Collectively, NFL teams will have increased their worth by more than $161 billion over the last ten years

With a new NFL season kicking off, the 2023/2024 season could prove to be its most popular year yet, with viewing figures increasing year-on-year1.

As the popularity of the NFL continues to grow, so do the finances of the teams.

Analyzing new Forbes valuation data from 2019-2023, Mighty Tips has predicted the forecasting value of each of the 32 teams, to unveil which will be the richest by 2028.

Even after the financial turbulence of a global pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are estimated to see a mammoth growth of $4.4 billion dollars by 2028, a 49% increase from their current valuation.

In 2nd place is the Los Angeles Rams, who, although set to see an impressive 60% value increase over the next five years, will still be over $2 billion less than that of the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite their recent Superbowl win, Kansas City Chiefs sit at 22nd in the table, with a $2 billion valuation increase between 2019-2023 and an estimated spike of 58% between now and 2028. Even at the foot of the list, the Minnesota Vikings are still projected to have almost doubled their value from 2019 to 2028, going from $2.7 billion to $5.33 billion.

Incredibly by 2028, the 32 NFL teams are expected to have a combined value of over $252 billion.

See the full rankings, team values from 2019-2023 and the expected valuation for each in 2028 below: