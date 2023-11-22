The NFL world got a closer look at the Miami Dolphins and what goes on behind the scenes, part of which included a nice bit from linebackers coach Anthony Campanile on universal language and, of course, cake. During Campanile’s time on camera, it was revealed that the Dolphins have been using cake as a motivational tool for the defense this year, the idea coming from coach Joe Casper earlier in the season. The idea is simple: force a turnover and get a cake in return. Based on the chart we saw on Hard Knocks, Bradley Chubb led the team with three cakes entering week 11, but after coming down with two interceptions against the Raiders, it would appear that Jalen Ramsey has quickly tied Chubb for the team lead in cakes.

Cake seems very representative of the Dolphins’ defense at this juncture because, at this point, they have their cake, and they are eating it, too. The Dolphins have invested heavily in the defense since last year’s trade deadline, having brought in Bradley Chubb, Vic Fangio, and Jalen Ramsey since then. With Ramsey back in the lineup, the Dolphins’ defense appears to have turned a corner, and fans are seeing the fruits of general manager Chris Grier’s labor.

Bradley Chubb has been tremendous thus far, totaling six sacks, seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and an interception this season. Since his return to the lineup too, Jalen Ramsey has pulled down three interceptions in three games while allowing a passer rating of 0.0. The defense has been equally impressive since Ramsey’s return, allowing a mere 14.67 points per game. Granted, it’s a small sample size, but now that his defense is fully operational, Fangio and co. are wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. After investing heavily in it over the last 12 months, the Dolphins finally have their cake and enjoy every moment of eating it, too.