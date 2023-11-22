Coming off a Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13, the Miami Dolphins have a quick turnaround going to MetLife Stadium for the first-ever NFL Black Friday game against the New York Jets. Celebrating Thanksgiving with your loved ones and watching the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday is undoubtedly a treat for all Miami Dolphins fans worldwide.

Back to business, fans of the Dolphins and the NFL in general know how bad the New York Jets offense has been this season ever since their starting Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with an Achilles tear in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. This season under Quarterback Zach Wilson, the Jets offense average 270.5 yards per game, 15 points per game, ranked 29th in passing offense and 23rd in rushing offense.

After last Sunday’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh pulled the trigger and has decided to bench Zach Wilson, and Quarterback Tim Boyle will start for the New York Jets on Friday. In the five years Boyle has been in the NFL, he has three touchdowns and nine interceptions, which are bad numbers for an NFL Quarterback.

With the way the Miami Dolphins defense has been playing ever since the return of star Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Vic Fangio lead defense has been phenomenal heading into Friday’s game against the Jets. However, let’s not get carried away with this Jets team; this is a divisional game on the road against a Jets team that is starting a new quarterback and has nothing to lose at this point of the season with a 4-6 record and the season on the line.

Also, the Quarterback isn’t the only issue for the Jets, as their offensive line has been a mess the entire season, the running game can’t get going with Breece Hall, and the Jets have zero threats at wide receiver outside of Garrett Wilson. The main reason this game shouldn’t be taken lightly is the New York Jets defense and how it’s one of the best defenses in the NFL.

It’s no secret to Miami Dolphins fans that the offense is in a bit of a struggle. The offense, which was very explosive at the beginning of the season, has combined 34 points and four turnovers in the last two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Heading into a big-time matchup with the New York Jets defense, the Dolphins offense is going to have to step up. The Jets’ defense has allowed 20.4 points this season, along with 178.5 passing yards per game to opposing offenses and 137.5 rushing yards given up per game to opposing offenses. I would say running the ball is very important for the Dolphins this week but the running back room is on thin ice right now with running backs Salvon Ahmed injured and out for the season with a foot injury and Devon Achane hurt once again after returning last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, the main key matchup in this game is going to be the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line against the New York Jets’ defensive line. The Jets have among the best defensive line in the NFL with Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff, and John Franklin-Myers, and this will be a big task for the offensive line. A key player to watch for ahead of the game is right guard Robert Hunt, who has missed the last two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Having Hunt back and protecting Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the Jets defensive line would be huge for the Miami Dolphins offense. If the Dolphins’ offensive line is able to protect Tua, and he’s able to get the ball out quickly to his wide receivers, such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and doesn’t turn the ball over, I believe the Miami Dolphins offense will be fine against this scary New York Jets defense.